Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $703,000 Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $441,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in American Tower by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 142,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,738,000 after acquiring an additional 14,904 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.48. 53,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,410,618. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $262.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.61. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $220.00 and a 52-week high of $294.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $110.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.48.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.29.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Stories

