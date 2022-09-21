Atticus Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 68.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 617.4% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.3 %

APD stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $244.21. The stock had a trading volume of 11,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,286. The firm has a market cap of $54.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $316.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $251.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.30.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APD. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.