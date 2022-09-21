Atticus Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 353.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,143,000 after purchasing an additional 33,535 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 174.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 238.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $228.90. 65,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,383,378. The business has a 50-day moving average of $239.46 and a 200 day moving average of $242.68. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.97 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

