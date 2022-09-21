Atticus Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,284,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,472,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 28,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,088,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $336.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,442. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $359.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $363.85. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $313.66 and a one year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

