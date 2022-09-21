Atticus Wealth Management LLC Sells 26 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 594 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 139,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,971,000 after acquiring an additional 16,687 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the second quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 92.9% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 260,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $141,724,000 after purchasing an additional 125,631 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 25.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 740 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,889,338.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $7,422,804.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,519,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $107,889,338.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TMO traded up $1.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $534.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,630. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $497.83 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $209.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $567.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $558.54.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 6.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $657.18.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

