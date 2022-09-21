Augur Price Down 9% Over Last 7 Days (REP)

Augur (REP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One Augur coin can now be bought for approximately $6.90 or 0.00037529 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Augur has traded down 9% against the dollar. Augur has a market cap of $75.92 million and $10.03 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00124348 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005438 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005438 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 58.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.76 or 0.00504360 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002371 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.94 or 0.00902283 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Augur
Augur launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 coins. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official website is augur.net.
Buying and Selling Augur
