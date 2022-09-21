Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Shares Down 7.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.4% during trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock to C$4.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Aurora Cannabis traded as low as C$1.65 and last traded at C$1.74. Approximately 1,754,056 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 2,196,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.88.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$2.50 to C$2.15 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.85 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$3.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.85 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.87.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$515.10 million and a PE ratio of -0.29.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

