Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity Group

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$2.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$2.50. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$3.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Monday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$1.85 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$2.50 to C$2.15 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis to C$4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$1.85 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.57.

Aurora Cannabis Stock Performance

Shares of Aurora Cannabis stock traded down C$0.15 on Wednesday, reaching C$1.73. 3,383,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,208,718. Aurora Cannabis has a 1-year low of C$1.56 and a 1-year high of C$10.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$515.10 million and a PE ratio of -0.28.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

