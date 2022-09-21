Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.66-$1.72 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.27 billion-$1.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion. Autodesk also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.52-$6.71 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Autodesk from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $258.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Autodesk from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Autodesk from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $262.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $2.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.89. The stock had a trading volume of 7,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,792. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $335.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.53.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 64.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 579,794 shares of the software company’s stock worth $124,277,000 after purchasing an additional 227,098 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 21.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,183,689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $203,547,000 after purchasing an additional 205,595 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 18.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,005,551 shares of the software company’s stock worth $215,538,000 after purchasing an additional 159,898 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,284,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,396,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

