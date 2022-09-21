Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Gap Down to $32.82

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.82, but opened at $31.95. Autohome shares last traded at $31.82, with a volume of 2,961 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATHM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Autohome from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Autohome from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. CLSA upgraded shares of Autohome from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.30 to $42.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Autohome in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Autohome in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.64.

Autohome Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.25 and its 200-day moving average is $32.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autohome

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $258.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.17 million. Autohome had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 8.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Autohome during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,606,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Autohome during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Autohome by 280.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 16,215 shares during the last quarter. Ronit Capital LLP grew its holdings in Autohome by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 21,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Autohome by 486.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 137,815 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 114,303 shares during the last quarter. 49.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

