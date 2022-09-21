AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) versus Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Critical Survey

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) and Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for AVROBIO and Adaptive Biotechnologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AVROBIO 0 2 4 0 2.67 Adaptive Biotechnologies 1 3 5 0 2.44

AVROBIO presently has a consensus target price of $5.29, suggesting a potential upside of 583.70%. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a consensus target price of $22.29, suggesting a potential upside of 194.40%. Given AVROBIO’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe AVROBIO is more favorable than Adaptive Biotechnologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVROBIO N/A -76.04% -64.01% Adaptive Biotechnologies -145.37% -39.90% -25.93%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares AVROBIO and Adaptive Biotechnologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

AVROBIO has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adaptive Biotechnologies has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.1% of AVROBIO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of Adaptive Biotechnologies shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of AVROBIO shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Adaptive Biotechnologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AVROBIO and Adaptive Biotechnologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVROBIO N/A N/A -$119.13 million ($2.72) -0.28 Adaptive Biotechnologies $154.34 million 7.01 -$207.28 million ($1.64) -4.62

AVROBIO has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Adaptive Biotechnologies. Adaptive Biotechnologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AVROBIO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AVROBIO beats Adaptive Biotechnologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AVROBIO

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease. The company's product includes AVR-RD-01, a gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also developing AVR-RD-02, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of type 1 Gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03, for the treatment of Pompe disease; AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis; AVR-RD-05 for the treatment of Hunter syndrome; and AVR-RD-06 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of Gaucher disease type 3. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection. It also provides clonoSEQ, a clinical diagnostic product for the detection and monitoring of minimal residual disease in patients with multiple myeloma, B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia, as well as available as a CLIA-validated laboratory developed test for patients with other lymphoid cancers; and immunoSEQ T-MAP COVID for vaccine developers and researchers to measure the T-cell immune response to vaccines. In addition, the company offers a pipeline of clinical products and services that are used for the diagnosing, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, such as cancer, autoimmune conditions, and infectious diseases. It serves the life sciences research, clinical diagnostics, and drug discovery applications. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has strategic collaborations with Genentech, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neoantigen directed T cell therapies for the treatment of a range of cancers; and Microsoft Corporation to develop diagnostic tests for the early detection of various diseases from a single blood test. The company was formerly known as Adaptive TCR Corporation and changed its name to Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation in December 2011. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

