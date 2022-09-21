AXIS Token (AXIS) Price Hits $0.0083 on Major Exchanges

AXIS Token (AXIS) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. AXIS Token has a market capitalization of $2.64 million and $145.00 worth of AXIS Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AXIS Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AXIS Token has traded down 7.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005258 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,017.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005261 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00061447 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007421 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010706 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005259 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005501 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00065434 BTC.

About AXIS Token

AXIS is a coin. AXIS Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,303,188 coins. AXIS Token’s official Twitter account is @AxisDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AXIS Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. Telegram | Medium Litepaper “

