B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,305,704 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 9,821,571 shares.The stock last traded at $3.24 and had previously closed at $3.22.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com lowered B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.
B2Gold Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
B2Gold Company Profile
B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.
Further Reading
