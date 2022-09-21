Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Shares Up 5.7%

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD)’s share price shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.21 and last traded at $7.20. 201,112 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,638,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.81.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLDP. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.32. The company has a quick ratio of 14.36, a current ratio of 15.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $20.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.16 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 164.44% and a negative return on equity of 12.13%. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDP. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 107,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 12,981 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 562.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 274,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 232,839 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 15,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. 28.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

