Banano Trading Down 7.4% This Week (BAN)

Banano (BAN) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One Banano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Banano has a total market cap of $6.98 million and approximately $30,556.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Banano has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Banano alerts:

Siacoin (SC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00004115 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004789 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001068 BTC.

ShibChain (SC) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SiaClassic (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Banano Profile

BAN is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,872,305 coins and its circulating supply is 1,382,844,145 coins. Banano’s official website is banano.cc. The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Banano

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Banano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.