BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $93.12

Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $93.12 and traded as high as $99.92. BancFirst shares last traded at $99.02, with a volume of 160,626 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on BancFirst to $91.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Get BancFirst alerts:

BancFirst Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.17. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.06.

BancFirst Increases Dividend

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 31.27%. Research analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.44%.

Insider Activity at BancFirst

In other BancFirst news, Director Robin Noel Roberson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total transaction of $533,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,493,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director C L. Craig, Jr. sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $293,517.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at $5,204,165.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Noel Roberson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total value of $533,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,493,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,840 shares of company stock worth $3,215,961. 35.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BancFirst in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of BancFirst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BancFirst during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BancFirst during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of BancFirst during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.