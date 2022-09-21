Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management raised its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,902 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 49,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 80,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 14,354 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 243,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,817,000 after buying an additional 35,590 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $1,796,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $1,283,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.58.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.93. 873,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,760,024. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.90.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.