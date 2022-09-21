Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.25

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.25 and traded as low as $1.23. Bank of East Asia shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 23,418 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BKEAY. HSBC downgraded shares of Bank of East Asia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of East Asia in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Bank of East Asia Stock Down 4.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.38.

Bank of East Asia Cuts Dividend

Bank of East Asia Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.0179 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th.

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and fixed and call deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

