Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.25

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.25 and traded as low as $1.23. Bank of East Asia shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 23,418 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently commented on BKEAY. HSBC downgraded shares of Bank of East Asia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of East Asia in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.
Bank of East Asia Stock Down 4.1 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.38.
Bank of East Asia Cuts Dividend
Bank of East Asia Company Profile
The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and fixed and call deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bank of East Asia (BKEAY)
- General Mills: Superior Returns With Less Volatility
- 3 Defensive Stocks With 60-Year Dividend Hike Streaks
- 3 Airline Stocks Stuck in a Holding Pattern
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- Is Ford Rolling To A Rebound After Its Q3 Warning
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of East Asia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of East Asia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.