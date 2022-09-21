Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Short Interest Up 10.8% in August

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the August 15th total of 1,850,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.2 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $449,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,533,912.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Hawaii

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,167,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,242,000 after acquiring an additional 617,432 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,777,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,136,000 after purchasing an additional 174,889 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 175.2% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 191,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,110,000 after purchasing an additional 122,215 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,039,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 447,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,568,000 after purchasing an additional 91,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Price Performance

BOH traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $80.99. 144,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,023. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Bank of Hawaii has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $92.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 33.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 48.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

