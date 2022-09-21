Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 530 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 610 ($7.37) to GBX 530 ($6.40) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BTDPY. HSBC cut shares of Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Friday, July 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $714.67.

Barratt Developments Stock Down 7.7 %

OTCMKTS BTDPY traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.18. 144,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,040. Barratt Developments has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $20.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.15.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

