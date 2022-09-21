Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Short Interest Up 12.6% in August

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,090,000 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the August 15th total of 4,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Baxter International

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Baxter International by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,719,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $746,523,000 after buying an additional 540,182 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 2,202.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,650,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $128,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,029 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,501,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $96,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 19.2% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,295,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $83,226,000 after purchasing an additional 208,650 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 11.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,117,566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,656,000 after purchasing an additional 112,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE BAX traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.58. 1,900,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,156,892. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Baxter International has a 1 year low of $54.45 and a 1 year high of $89.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.81.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 58.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on Baxter International from $82.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Baxter International from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.69.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

