BBSCoin (BBS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.00

BBSCoin (BBS) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. In the last seven days, BBSCoin has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. BBSCoin has a total market cap of $54,132.19 and approximately $1.00 worth of BBSCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BBSCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Dero (DERO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00018570 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conceal (CCX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000437 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000198 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 74.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BBSCoin is a coin. BBSCoin’s total supply is 107,638,982,972 coins and its circulating supply is 101,578,614,878 coins. BBSCoin’s official Twitter account is @bbscoin_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BBSCoin is /r/BBSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BBSCoin’s official website is bbscoin.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “BBSCoin is a cryptocurrency designed for exchanging virtual credits. Whether it is the virtual money gained in the forums, points the users collected on the websites or karmas given by their coworkers in the Slack / HipChat. BBS provides a bridge for it to the greater the world.”

