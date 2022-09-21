Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Has $413,000 Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of AMLP traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $39.45. 334,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,994,765. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.18. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $30.04 and a one year high of $42.18.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.