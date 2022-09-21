Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,287 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 2.0% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.1% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $752,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 309,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,127,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,405,000 after acquiring an additional 61,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 110,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.20. 17,045,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.82.

