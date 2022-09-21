Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 0.9% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203,764 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,328.5% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,585,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530,810 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10,852.8% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,488,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 2,466,192 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,776,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,492,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 739,507.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,050,000 after purchasing an additional 739,507 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.41. 453,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,533,553. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.46 and its 200-day moving average is $98.60. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $86.63 and a 1 year high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.