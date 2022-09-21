Belmont Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,000. Affirm makes up 2.2% of Belmont Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of Affirm by 484.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Affirm by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Affirm by 540.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Affirm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Price Performance

Shares of Affirm stock traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $21.42. 435,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,004,863. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.71. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $176.65. The company has a quick ratio of 11.87, a current ratio of 11.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $364.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.86 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.43% and a negative return on equity of 20.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on AFRM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $80.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Wedbush began coverage on Affirm in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Affirm from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

About Affirm

(Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Featured Articles

