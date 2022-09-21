BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,185 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 256.3% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3,035.7% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 645.5% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XEL. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.40.

NASDAQ:XEL traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.51. 114,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,434,163. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.34. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.15 and a 52 week high of $77.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.78%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

