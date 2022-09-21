BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,728,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,034,000 after buying an additional 1,208,502 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,564,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,724 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,733,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,460,000 after acquiring an additional 900,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,145,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,062,000 after acquiring an additional 844,052 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $1.53 on Wednesday, reaching $69.48. 115,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,159,212. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $69.86 and a one year high of $82.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.78 and a 200 day moving average of $75.42.

