BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $59.93 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,161,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,547 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 6.9% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $59,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 10,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the period. 55I LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 570,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,398,000 after buying an additional 85,191 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 145,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,767,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seascape Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 154,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 23,186 shares during the period.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SCHR traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $49.88. 38,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,679,877. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.85. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $49.74 and a one year high of $57.22.

