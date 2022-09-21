BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,884 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 24.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 237,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,103,000 after acquiring an additional 46,145 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter worth about $290,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter worth about $495,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 67.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 530,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,507,000 after acquiring an additional 213,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 27.3% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 62,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 13,337 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FTSM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.42. The stock had a trading volume of 42,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,720. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.44 and a 200 day moving average of $59.47. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $59.96.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

