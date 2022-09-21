BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF makes up about 1.1% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC owned about 3.93% of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF worth $9,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DEF. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB bought a new position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DEF traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.17. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,337. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a one year low of $60.23 and a one year high of $73.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.99.

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

