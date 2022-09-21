BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF makes up 0.7% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.75% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $6,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RYH. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF stock traded down $2.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $260.14. 148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,458. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.10. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $251.96 and a 52-week high of $322.92.

