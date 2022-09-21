BidiPass (BDP) Tops One Day Volume of $11.00

BidiPass (BDP) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 20th. In the last week, BidiPass has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. BidiPass has a total market cap of $68,262.18 and approximately $11.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BidiPass coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BidiPass alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005257 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,013.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005208 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00061435 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007413 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010708 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005259 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005500 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00065330 BTC.

BidiPass Coin Profile

BidiPass (CRYPTO:BDP) is a coin. It launched on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here. BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org.

BidiPass Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BidiPass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BidiPass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.