Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 441,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,132 shares during the period. Mondelez International makes up about 1.7% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $27,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 197.9% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 346,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 83,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.8 %

MDLZ stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.81. 462,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,669,330. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.63 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.70. The stock has a market cap of $83.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.85.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

