Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $11.80 Million Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of W.W. Grainger worth $11,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 5.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 204.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 7.1% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.8% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 15.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on GWW. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stephens increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $518.57.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of GWW traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $532.72. 8,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,413. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $391.16 and a 52 week high of $588.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $539.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $505.45.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 57.59% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,359.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

