Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $363,000 Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.20. 17,045,416 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.69 and its 200 day moving average is $62.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

