Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 188,125 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 72.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,805 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 188,125 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $594,489,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,796,816 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $849,070,000 after acquiring an additional 8,647,468 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,606,000. Finally, Accel Growth Fund IV Associates L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,981,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UBER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.45.

UBER stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.14. The company had a trading volume of 459,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,925,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The company has a market capitalization of $61.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.80.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.83% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

