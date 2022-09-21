Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 650 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,935 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Comcast by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 550.0% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Cowen reduced their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Macquarie downgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Comcast Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 918,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,619,024. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.53. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $33.41 and a 12-month high of $57.96. The firm has a market cap of $148.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.90.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.