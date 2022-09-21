Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 217,246 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,856 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises 3.8% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $61,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,944,931 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,258,308,000 after purchasing an additional 397,036 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,473,471 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,342,963,000 after acquiring an additional 317,629 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,666,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,305,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,275 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,356,915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,713,579,000 after acquiring an additional 33,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,443,771 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,293,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,923 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Maxim Group upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.65.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $286.67. 27,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200,438. The business has a 50-day moving average of $287.37 and a 200 day moving average of $273.29. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $176.36 and a fifty-two week high of $305.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.48. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 38.26%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total value of $1,710,812.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,996 shares in the company, valued at $18,339,667.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total transaction of $1,710,812.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,996 shares in the company, valued at $18,339,667.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 22,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.93, for a total value of $6,739,039.89. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,278 shares in the company, valued at $13,761,342.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,520 shares of company stock worth $59,937,985 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Featured Articles

