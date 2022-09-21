Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $356,291,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 11.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,539,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,646 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 8,046.2% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,024,741 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sysco by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,519,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,887,000 after buying an additional 1,677,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Sysco by 1,494.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,195,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,437 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.00. 54,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,757,453. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.55. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.01.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 74.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sysco to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.13.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

