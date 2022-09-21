Bird.Money (BIRD) Price Hits $10.40 on Major Exchanges

Bird.Money (BIRD) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Over the last seven days, Bird.Money has traded 33.5% lower against the dollar. Bird.Money has a market capitalization of $987,665.67 and approximately $29,164.00 worth of Bird.Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bird.Money coin can now be bought for approximately $10.40 or 0.00056563 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bird.Money alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00124348 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005438 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005438 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 58.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.76 or 0.00504360 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.94 or 0.00902283 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Bird.Money Coin Profile

Bird.Money was first traded on October 16th, 2021. Bird.Money’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,942 coins. Bird.Money’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io. The official message board for Bird.Money is medium.com/bird-money. The official website for Bird.Money is bird.money.

Buying and Selling Bird.Money

According to CryptoCompare, “Bird has designed an ecosystem to feed on-chain and off-chain data streams into machine learning models. Making its analytics products accessible via decentralized oracles allows anyone to create dApps that are customized for each individual user.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bird.Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bird.Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bird.Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bird.Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bird.Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.