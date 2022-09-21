Bitcoin Group (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $21.14

Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.14 and last traded at $21.14, with a volume of 6 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.14.
Bitcoin Group Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.16.
About Bitcoin Group
Bitcoin Group SE, a private equity and consulting company, engages in the cryptocurrency and blockchain businesses worldwide. The company operates a trading platform for the digital currency bitcoin under the Bitcoin.de. It also provides financial services. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Herford, Germany.
