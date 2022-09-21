BitcoinPoS (BPS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $40.00

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. BitcoinPoS has a market capitalization of $327,757.99 and approximately $40.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be purchased for $0.0561 or 0.00000292 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00087950 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00072682 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00019847 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00030676 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00007557 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000268 BTC.

About BitcoinPoS

BitcoinPoS (CRYPTO:BPS) uses the hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 6,052,362 coins and its circulating supply is 5,840,908 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitcoinPoS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinPoS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinPoS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

