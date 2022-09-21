BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Short Interest Down 9.5% in August

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,170,000 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the August 15th total of 4,610,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.13.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $1,290,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,278.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $1,290,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,278.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 3,286 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $245,168.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,957.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,403 shares of company stock valued at $3,762,136. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,634,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,047,000 after purchasing an additional 703,502 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,445,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,581,000 after buying an additional 147,014 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,766,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,702,000 after buying an additional 774,423 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,428,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,788,000 after buying an additional 603,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,589,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,092,000 after buying an additional 87,438 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.89. 21,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,900,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.73. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $51.45 and a fifty-two week high of $79.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.96 and its 200-day moving average is $66.32.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 71.47%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

