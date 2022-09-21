BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Coverage Initiated at ThinkEquity

ThinkEquity started coverage on shares of BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

BK Technologies Stock Performance

BKTI stock opened at $2.37 on Monday. BK Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $40.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.20.

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.11 million for the quarter. BK Technologies had a negative return on equity of 35.60% and a negative net margin of 25.22%.

Institutional Trading of BK Technologies

About BK Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BK Technologies by 10.8% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 345,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 33,750 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BK Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,373,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 33,750 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BK Technologies in the first quarter valued at $2,574,000. 29.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR), repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems.

Further Reading

