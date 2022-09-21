BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Coverage Initiated at ThinkEquity

ThinkEquity started coverage on shares of BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
BK Technologies Stock Performance
BKTI stock opened at $2.37 on Monday. BK Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $40.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.20.
BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.11 million for the quarter. BK Technologies had a negative return on equity of 35.60% and a negative net margin of 25.22%.
Institutional Trading of BK Technologies
About BK Technologies
BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR), repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems.
