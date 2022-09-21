BlackCoin Price Hits $0.0125 on Top Exchanges (BLK)

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. Over the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BlackCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BlackCoin has a market cap of $769,611.36 and approximately $80.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BlackCoin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00028643 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000086 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Belka (BELKA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BlackCoin (CRYPTO:BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 61,400,876 coins and its circulating supply is 61,616,315 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.co. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlackCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.