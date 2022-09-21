BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 32,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 346,219 shares.The stock last traded at $14.16 and had previously closed at $14.08.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.03 and a 200 day moving average of $15.39.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.88%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Company Profile
–
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (BCAT)
- 3 Defensive Stocks With 60-Year Dividend Hike Streaks
- General Mills: Superior Returns With Less Volatility
- 3 Airline Stocks Stuck in a Holding Pattern
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- Is Ford Rolling To A Rebound After Its Q3 Warning
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.