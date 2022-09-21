BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 32,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 346,219 shares.The stock last traded at $14.16 and had previously closed at $14.08.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.03 and a 200 day moving average of $15.39.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the first quarter valued at about $208,000.

