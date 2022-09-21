Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $831,839,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,720,879,000 after buying an additional 6,049,041 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 12.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,984,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,710,306,000 after buying an additional 5,048,383 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 117.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,877,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $619,999,000 after buying an additional 2,633,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 135.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,889,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $361,731,000 after buying an additional 1,664,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,612,829.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,423 shares of company stock worth $9,660,717 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Blackstone Stock Performance

BX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Blackstone to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

NYSE BX traded up $0.94 on Wednesday, hitting $91.88. 43,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,006,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.79. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.97 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The firm has a market cap of $64.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.70%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

