Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stake Boosted by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1,366.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 12.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,984,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,710,306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048,383 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Blackstone by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,236,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,853,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,719 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,487,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,092,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,681 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $831,839,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 8.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,041,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $639,952,000 after buying an additional 401,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Blackstone to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

Blackstone Stock Down 4.4 %

BX stock opened at $90.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.45. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.97 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.79.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $235,296.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 862,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,196,304. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $235,296.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 862,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,196,304. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,423 shares of company stock valued at $9,660,717. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.