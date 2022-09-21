Blocery Market Cap Tops $5.22 Million (BLY)

Blocery (BLY) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Blocery has a market capitalization of $5.22 million and $338,835.00 worth of Blocery was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blocery coin can currently be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Blocery has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00126965 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005265 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005266 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.75 or 0.00877932 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Blocery Profile

Blocery’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 549,361,106 coins. The official message board for Blocery is medium.com/@blocery. Blocery’s official Twitter account is @blocery and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Blocery is blocery.io.

Buying and Selling Blocery

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocery records immutable and trusted data onto the blockchain such as the production, distribution, and sales history of agricultural products. blockchain provides transactions that establish trust and transparency while streamlining the current process. Consumers can purchase safe agricultural products at lower prices through pre-purchase at earlier stages, and producers can ensure stable demand and revenue through strong contract implementation. Blocery is designed to provide a more efficient way of working across the food supply chain and benefits all participants with a safer, smarter, and more sustainable food supply chain ecosystem.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocery should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blocery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

